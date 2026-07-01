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Arturo 🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Arturo 🏳️‍🌈
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Die ersten zwei Drittel hab ich gelesen ... dann war mir der Rundumschlag zu viel. Wahrscheinlich ist es in dschland immer noch verboten den Rasen zu betreten.

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