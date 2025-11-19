Did you ever ask “why?” as a kid? I know I did, and continue to do so. I wanted to know everything I could. I still seek answers.

Dialectical materialism isn’t just a set of philosophical terms to memorize but rather a method to understand how the world changes and how societies have evolved given their material conditions, geolocation, resources, history, and surrounding environments. When internalized, it reshapes how you see everything: politics and economics, your daily interactions, and even your inner life.

Let’s break it down systematically, in a way that will hopefully stick with you and that you can actually use as a living lens, and like I said, not just memorize its terms.

the Core idea

Dialectical Materialism is the worldview inspired by Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx that essentially says:

The world changes and develops not because of ideas floating in people’s heads, but because of real material conditions, and those conditions change through struggle.

Marx and Engels developed:

Historical materialism

A materialist reinterpretation of dialectics

A method of analyzing society through contradiction, development, and class struggle

The systematic doctrine called “Dialectical Materialism” (or Diamat, for short) was developed after them, primarily by Georgi Plekhanov, coining the term around 1890, then further systematized by Vladimir Lenin in Materialism and Empirio-Criticism (1909), and later codified into a more rigid doctrine by Joseph Stalin in Dialectical and Historical Materialism (1938), which transformed Marx’s flexible method into an official state ideology.

In the 20th century, thinkers such as Maurice Cornforth, in his 1953 book, Materialism and the Dialectical Method, provided some of the clearest and most rigorous expositions and defenses of dialectical materialism, correcting distortions, clarifying the method, and showing its scientific character. Still, the core ideas are rooted in Marx and Engels’ reinterpretation of Hegelian philosophy:

Materialism: the belief that matter (the physical world, economic production, social relations) determines consciousness, not the other way around.

Dialectics: contradictions drive change; the belief that everything is in motion and full of internal contradictions, and that development comes from the clash and resolution of those contradictions.

Put simply:

Reality is matter in motion, full of contradictions that drive change.

MATERIALISM

Life determines consciousness, not consciousness life.

To understand any phenomenon, you begin with how people materially produce and reproduce their material life:

Food

Shelter

Tools

Social relations of labor

Interaction with nature

Materialism means:

Humans must eat before they can write poetry.

The way people organize labor shapes their ideas, morality, culture, and politics.

Feudal societies produce feudal religion and feudal art.

Capitalist societies produce capitalist ideologies like individualism, meritocracy, and “free markets.”

As a lens:

Ask: What material conditions give rise to this idea, institution, or belief?

Example:

You see an advertisement that says “success comes from hard work.”

Dialectical Materialist question: Whose interests does that ad serve? Analysis: It naturalizes capitalist labor relations, justifying exploitation as personal failure (being poor) or virtue (“just work harder”) but doesn’t take into consideration the spawn point of each player in Life. Join Justa’s subscriber chat Available in the Substack app and on web Join chat



DIALECTICS

Everything contains its opposite.

Dialectics is the logic of motion, contradiction, and transformation. Every phenomenon contains internal tensions, opposing tendencies, and develops through their resolution. Unlike the static logic of “A = A,” dialectics sees reality as dynamic, constantly developing, and self-contradictory. Things are what they are because they contain tensions within themselves.

Three Simplified Dialectical Principles:

1. Everything is in motion.

Nothing is fixed, nothing is permanent. Not nature, not ideas, not society, not even personal identity. All things arise, develop, and die. Dialectics asks you to view reality as process, not a set thing.

As a lens:

Don’t see things as static. See them as processes in motion.

2. Everything contains contradictions.

Every structure has inner tensions, opposing forces within it that drive change and cause development.

Examples:

Capital needs workers… but exploits them to maximize profit.

Capitalist production expands… but destroys its own ecological base.

Individuals seek freedom… but rely on social structures that are inherently restrictive.

As a lens:

Analyze the daily frameworks that you take for granted with a fresh set of eyes. Seek out any contradictions you can find within their processes and requirements. Change arises from within these contradictions.

3. Quantity leads to Quality.

Quantitative change builds up to qualitative change.

Small, gradual changes accumulate and eventually leads to leaps:

Water slowly heats until it boils at 100°C, releasing steam and energy

Add weights to a scale until the balance leans to your side

Crises build and intensify until revolution erupts

Class consciousness develops slowly until suddenly power dynamics shift

As a lens:

Don’t just look for surface shifts; look for tipping points, where quantity builds up to become a new quality entirely.

applying THE METHOD

Dialectical Materialism is both a method of scientific investigation and a requirement for revolutionary practice. It gives you a method for seeing through appearances, and the ability to see the totality, the processes, and the contradictions at work.

Lets walk through how you’d use it:

1. Start from the concrete.

Don’t begin with abstract ideas or morals. Begin with real material conditions.

Example: Homelessness

Idealist lens: “We need more empathy” or “People just make bad choices.”

Materialist lens: “What are the economic structures producing homelessness? Who owns property? How is housing commodified?”

2. Find the contradiction.

Every structure contains inherent internal tensions.

Housing as a human need vs. housing as a profitable commodity.

That contradiction explains why, in a capitalist system, even when we have enough houses, people are still homeless.

3. See development as struggle.

Change doesn’t happen smoothly, it happens through conflict and transformation.

When contradictions sharpen (e.g. mass evictions, rising rent), they can lead to qualitative leaps (tenant movements, revolutions, or systemic reforms).

Contradictions sharpen and drive qualitative change: reforms, crises, or revolutions.

4. Understand totality.

Nothing exists in isolation. Every process is connected to the larger whole. See the phenomenon within the systems entirety.

The housing crisis is tied directly to financialization, wage stagnation, urban policy, and global capital flows. Thus, it is not a single cause, but a systemic interrelation. Capitalism.

thinking DIALECTICALLY

Common / Idealist Thinking:

Sees things as fixed (“human nature is greedy”)

Problems as moral failings

Looks for simple causes or even scapegoats

Believes ideas create the world

Wants to “fix things within the system”

Dialectical Materialist Thinking:

Sees everything as changing and historical (“greed arises in certain social systems”)

Views problems as structural contradictions

Looks for dynamic totalities

Believes material conditions create and shape ideas (“First we shape our tools; thereafter they shape us”, Marshall McLuhan)

Sees that the system itself may be the problem and need transformation

seeing The World Anew

Once dialectical materialism “clicks,” you start to see that:

The economy isn’t a natural law, but rather a historical system with internal contradictions.

Human nature isn’t fixed, it’s shaped by how we live and work; material life.

Change isn’t linear or smooth, it’s conflictual and revolutionary.

You stop asking:

“How can we make capitalism nicer?”

You start asking:

“What contradictions will give rise to a new system?”

a practical Formula

When you face any phenomenon, ask these four guiding questions:

1. Material Base:

What material conditions (economic, ecological, technological) produced this?

2. Contradiction:

What inner tensions define it?

3. Process:

How is it changing over time and what is its direction of development?

4. Totality:

How does it connect to the larger system?

Answer those, and you’re using dialectical materialism. That is dialectical materialism in practice.

final Thoughts

Dialectical materialism is a revolutionary form of humanism, aimed at empowering people to understand and transform their world for the better.

If human beings made the world this way, we can remake it differently.

It gives you a way to see not just what is, but what is becoming, and what could be.