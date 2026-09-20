I traveled to the second annual Camp Köln on the first of September, 2026. The following is a semi-organized list of short notes and some thoughts I had afterwards. I hope you find it as interesting as I did.

arrival & atmosphere

More cops than I’ve ever seen in the city, even during pride.

Very inviting.

The camp was well organized, food was supported by a KüfA (Kitchen for All, anarchist, by their double black antifa flags and logo), the Kochkollektiv Knoblauchfahne. Cooking as activism is cool and more people should do it.

The event was a five-day affair: camping with personal tents and portopotties on site, Tuesday to Sunday morning.

The grass was green, despite the hell of record German temperatures faced just a few weeks before. Cool in the shade. Makes you briefly forget that there are as many cops surrounding us as people in attendance. According to Tagesschau, up to 1,000 police officers were deployed for the camp and its demonstrations, with a command staff on duty around the clock.

the Camp

The event officially started at 2pm with an informational plenary session after everything was set up on day one. They continued daily at 9am.

I didn’t manage to talk to as many people as I would have liked, but many came from all over Germany and other countries as well. Seemed like half or more from elsewhere, by my estimation from the initial plenary session. Then again, locals tend to come later. More people definitely showed up to demonstrate than were there during the plenary session. The camp had around 500 registered participants from across Germany, with thematic talks, workshops, and multiple demonstrations planned throughout the week. (Again, 1000 cops.)

Lots of support for Palestine (duh). Many different tents with information, pamphlets, clothing, organizing materials.

No obvious Anti-Deutsch currents, which makes sense given the theme of the demonstration.

Many anarchist and anarcho-communist flags. Only one specific communist flag of an undeterminable tendency flying on arrival.

More ML flags, signs, and people in general came out for the demo.

A family of four came out with communist flags from Türkiye. They were cool.

the Demonstration

Ages: Lots of 18–24, a TON of 55+

Immediately upon walking from the camp out onto the street we would be marching down, the police started kettling and pushing. This didn’t last long, and the march to the first demonstration area at Friesenplatz was underway. Lots of energy and good chants, but a little disconnected because the lines of people through the streets were so long. At some point, the lead truck was followed by the oldest people who were understandably not chanting much, so it made the speaker-truck look a little lame at certain points.

There were only two identifiable counter-protesters who are “always there” (one of the lead organizers told me). I was pushing them forward constantly by walking directly towards them whenever they were yelling Zionist rhetoric. Eventually we did speak. They tried to say something in response to chants talking about “no weapons for Ukraine, no weapons for Israel” and shouted “no weapons for Hamas terrorists” (while wearing a “FCK HMS” shirt, of course). I said “yeah, no weapons for Israeli terrorists.” We rowed for a bit, and then separated civilly.

a Dialectical Reading of the counter-protesters

The two individuals who are “always there,” according to the organizer I spoke with, are not a spontaneous presence, but rather a routine or a performance. Their function persuades no one. They perform a position for an audience that is not really at the camp nor in the demonstration. No one in the crowd cares what two unserious individuals have to say. Most probably didn’t notice. They are but a spectacle of legitimacy, a small island of “reasonable” objection in a sea of “radicals”, designed to be filmed, clipped, and circulated (and that they were). You bet they were hiding behind the Polizei at every opportunity.

Their “fuck Hamas” shirt makes this abundantly clear, especially as this was a demo against Rheinmetall specifically. It is not an argument about armed resistance or Palestinian liberation. It’s more of a preemptive disclaimer, or a way of saying I am not one of them before any substantive position is articulated. Signaling to the local media and to the authorities for protection from the fear they have designed in their own head. It is a case of identity-work vs politics. The chant they responded to (”no weapons for Ukraine, no weapons for Israel”) was itself a rejection of arming any state for imperialist war. Their rejoinder, “no weapons for Hamas terrorists,” collapsed that universalism into a single designated enemy, revealing the actual function of their presence. Their attendance was to ensure that the only acceptable target of anti-war sentiment is never the state doing the bombing.

When I said “no weapons for Israeli terrorists,” I wasn't trying to win a debate. I was returning the term to its material referent. This is what dialectical materialism demands: beyond rejection of labels, regrounding in concrete relations of violence. They call Hamas terrorists, but the Israeli state has killed tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, forced millions to migrate, starved a population, and leveled entire cities. The label is not symmetric. The material reality is not symmetric. To pretend otherwise is not neutrality, just genocidal apologetics.

music, then a Memory

After the march finished, the crowd did not scatter. It settled.

The lead truck parked and cut its engine. The chants gave way to something else: a small sound system, a playlist of live music that moved from reggae to Arabic music, the bass carrying across the field as people sat on the grass, shared food, rolled cigarettes, and let the adrenaline drain. This is the part of a demonstration that the news never shows. The state sees a crowd and thinks: dispersal. But a crowd that stays is a different kind of threat altogether: community. The music, beyond entertainment and celebration, is the sound of people refusing to immediately retreat home to their separate apartments, their separate screens, their separate anxieties. It is the sound of collective breath. Togetherness for something bigger.

The Arabic music, in particular, at an anti-war camp in Germany, organized around the demand to disarm Rheinmetall, with its warm melodies, presented a small but deliberate claim that the struggle against imperialism is not a European struggle with a Middle Eastern footnote, but one shared international struggle. The Caribbean reggae, also born of the same resistance to colonial power, carried its own history of imperialism and internationalist resistance.

I was standing near the edge of the front row when an older man, born in 1935 in this very city, took the microphone. He did not introduce himself with a title or an organization. He just began to speak. The chatter quieted a bit and what he started to share was a memory. Delivered through and received by tears. Pardon my poor recountance:

“First memory: Hand pump fire extinguisher, putting out small fires. Second: Getting bombed [by the U.S.]. Third: Everything was dark.”

He made a point. “These are the first memories and sometimes only memories of children under attack, such as the kids growing up in Palestine.”

“Mam, ich hab Angst.” (Mom, I’m scared.) A bomb fell from the air and killed both his grandparents in that moment.

After the war, from Ehrenfeldgürtel to the Rathaus, everything was gone. Him and his mother were moving stones.

“This is the same story in Palestine, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Iran, and everywhere else capitalism and imperialism touches. No more. Never again means never again anywhere.”

This is what historical materialism looks like when it is not abstract. A man who was a child under American bombs, who moved rubble with his mother, who lost his grandparents to air power. He does not need a book on revolutionary theory to understand that the same logic is being repeated. He lived it. The task of theory is to name what he already knows: that the bomb does not care about your passport, your religion, or your ideology. It cares only about the coordinates it has been given, and those coordinates are determined by the material interests of the ruling class.

Never again means never again anywhere.

Day 2: “The First Thing to Die in War Is the Truth”

”Im Krieg stirbt die Wahrheit zuerst.”

Attended a speaking session on this theme. Hotter today, opened the tent for airflow.

Notes:

Origins of the word in the 17th century

Papal usage

Edward Bernays, Propaganda, and his role in the Council under President Woodrow Wilson. Nephew of Sigmund Freud. Bernays thought that people can’t think for themselves.

“If PR works during war, it works during peace.” — Edward Bernays

Marketing = PR = Propaganda.

Discussed the Rockefeller Mine Strike in Colorado and how strikes were banned and the working class was propagandized against itself.

(Above, Translated) Bernays’ Thought:

A small elite drives public opinion People don’t act rationally Propaganda is an elementary component of democracy Social consent must be organized Public relations means propaganda The masses must be guided

These principles come from Bernays’ 1928 book, but they were operationalized well before that in the aftermath of the Colorado Coal Strike of 1913–1914, when John D. Rockefeller Jr. hired public relations pioneer, Ivy Lee, to rehabilitate the family name after the Ludlow Massacre and the violent suppression of striking miners. Lee’s work, itself a series of “informational bulletins” targeted at opinion leaders, was a landmark in early public relations and a case study in how class power uses the language of information to launder violence. The strike was publicly framed not as a struggle over wages, hours, and the right to organize, but as a problem of “outside agitators” and “lawlessness.” The miners were propagandized against themselves, their grievances reframed as ingratitude, their organizers as foreign agents. This is the Rockefeller Plan in embryo: the substitution of corporate welfare for class struggle, the management of consent in place of its manufacture by force alone.

This is the template still being used today.

Anne Morelli’s Basic Principles of War Propaganda

Next up, we discussed Anne Morelli’s The Basic Principles of War Propaganda (2001), which systematizes the work of Arthur Ponsonby and others into ten recurring techniques, intended as an analytical framework for media analysis in “cold, hot or lukewarm war”. The following is a shortened version that gets the point across, but I encourage you to read them in full. They’re not too much longer, and can be found here:

We don’t want war, we are only defending ourselves. Statesmen of all countries have always solemnly assured that they do not want war. With the emergence of democracy, the consent of the population becomes indispensable, so war must be rejected and everyone must be a pacifist at heart—unlike in the Middle Ages, when the opinion of the population was of little importance. Our adversary is solely responsible for this war. The enemy is the aggressor; we are the victim of unprovoked attack. The adversary’s leader is inherently evil and resembles the devil. Personalization of evil. The enemy leader is a monster, a madman, a Hitler. We are defending a noble cause, not our particular interests. We fight for freedom, democracy, civilization, God—not for oil, markets, or strategic position. The enemy is purposefully committing atrocities; if we commit mistakes, they are unintentional. Enemy violence is deliberate; our violence is collateral, regrettable, unavoidable. The enemy uses unauthorized weapons. They violate the rules of war; we adhere to them (conveniently ignoring our own violations). We suffer very few losses; the enemy’s losses are enormous. Our casualties are heroic sacrifices; theirs are just desserts. Artists and intellectuals support our cause. The cultural front lines. Poets, filmmakers, academics lend their prestige to the war effort. Our cause is sacred. The war is holy, a crusade, a defense of civilization itself. Those who question our propaganda are traitors. Dissent is disloyalty. To doubt is to aid the enemy.

Morelli notes that four of these principles emanate directly from the “friend or foe, we and them” mindset, i.e., simplistic black and white thinking. The application to contemporary conflicts, be it Palestine, Iran, Ukraine, etc, is not difficult to see. The same principles are deployed by the same media ecosystems, often by the same institutions, funded by the same billionaires and corporations, with only the targets updated. Be aware.

Edward Bernays, Engineering of Consent

Bernays’ Propaganda (1928) is a foundational text of modern public relations and, by extension, of modern ideological management. His central argument is that “the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society”.

Bernays saw this as a necessary condition of democracy. The masses, in his view, are incapable of rational self-governance. They must be guided.

“Propaganda dominated by the relatively small number of persons—a trifling fraction of our hundred and twenty million—who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind”.

There are direct implications for communication theory, as I’ve written about before. Bernays’ model is a transmission model par excellence: a small elite encodes a message, the masses decode it, and the goal is not dialogue but compliance. It is the opposite of the dialectical model, which sees communication as a site of struggle, contradiction, and potential liberation.

Walter Lippmann, whose work heavily influenced Bernays, distinguished between the “omnicompetent citizen” (the democratic fiction) and the “bewildered herd” (the reality of mass publics). For both Lippmann and Bernays, democracy required the “management of the herd” by a specialized class of “public relations counselors” and “invisible governors.” This is the business model of the modern media system.

Bernays, the Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis, Cultivation Theory

Here, I will connect some of the theoretical threads I have introduced or brought up today with topics I have written about previously. If you haven’t read them yet, no worries. I will hit the basics and make it digestible, but I have also linked the full articles with references within themselves to dig into later.

Bernays understood that propaganda works best when it operates at the level of language rather than argument. The goal is not to win a debate but to set the terms of. This is precisely what the Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis describes: language is not a neutral vehicle for describing reality; it organizes experience, foregrounds certain distinctions, and renders others invisible. Words do not simply label the world but shape and discipline perception.

When the media reports “A woman was struck during a protest” instead of “Police struck a woman during a protest,” the passive voice erases the agent of violence. The harm simply occurs. No one is responsible. This consistency is ideological infrastructure. It conditions audiences to accept harm without asking who caused it. Bernays would have recognized it immediately. The goal is to make the exercise of power appear natural, inevitable, and non-agentive.

George Gerbner’s Cultivation Theory extends this analysis. Long-term exposure to media content shapes viewers’ conceptions of social reality. Television (and now TikTok, Netflix, CBS, etc) does not tell people what to think about specific issues per se. What it does do however, is construct an alternative reality for viewers to think about what kind of world they live in. Heavy media consumption correlates with heightened fear, generalized mistrust, and support for authoritarian policies, whether the audience knows it or not.

The result is a feedback loop: fear produces consumption; consumption deepens fear; fear justifies authoritarian control. Bernays’ “engineering of consent” becomes self-sustaining. The “invisible government” no longer needs to pull the wires every day; the wires pull themselves as the masses reinforce the narrative.

Encampments, stickers, counter-protesters, and demo chants are all contestations over the same ideological terrain. The state and its media allies attempt to frame the camp as a fringe gathering of extremists. The camp responds with its own framing: anti-war, anti-imperialist, and internationalist members of the working class. Neither framing is neutral. Both are acts of communication in a field of power. The question one must always ask is whose material interests are served by each framing.

internationalism

The family of four with communist flags from Türkiye. The attendees from across the globe. The ML flags that emerged for the demo. The anarchist and anarcho-communist flags that were present from the start. This is the reality and material of internationalism.

The point of internationalism is the recognition that the working class of Türkiye, Palestine, Germany, Ukraine, Iran, and the United States share a common enemy: the capitalist class that profits from their division. The ML flags represent the nature of shared struggle. The presence of Turkish communists at an anti-NATO, anti-Rheinmetall camp in Cologne is a small but real instantiation of the international solidarity that the camp’s theme demands.

The camp was explicitly organized around the demand to “disarm Rheinmetall”, a German arms manufacturer that profits from war regardless of who their products are killing. This is the point. The arms industry does not care about Ukraine, Israel, or Palestine. It cares about contracts and the wealth they can extract. The task of the anti-war movement, and the working class more broadly, is not to choose sides in imperialist conflicts but to oppose the system that produces them. The symbolism described in this note are the outlines of a movement that understands this.

closing Reflection

The event overall was good. I would attend again and recommend anyone else to do the same, or even contribute. I did not have time to attend the full week nor as many of the lectures as I would have liked.

But the camp, the people, the chants, the lectures, the music, and the memory of that man from 1935 are the material realities that theory must serve. The cops surrounding the green space, the passive voice of the evening news, the Bernaysian “engineering of consent” represent the forces that the camp, in its small way, resists. Never again means never again anywhere. It is a demand that can only be realized through the organized, conscious action of the working class across borders.

The grass is green. The shade is cool. The cops are numerous. And the struggle continues.