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Deaglan O'Mulrooney's avatar
Deaglan O'Mulrooney
2d

Love the narration! You are going to need to tell me your setup because I am lazy and will probably just copy you when I, eventually, narrate my own articles.

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Tony Ledsham's avatar
Tony Ledsham
1d

$8T since 9/11. Imagine how much spent (and people killed) since the “War to end all wars”?

“Not long after, we trained the Mujahideen, started Operation Desert Storm, went in to Iraq and then Afghanistan, which was also a failure. We have spent $8T since 9/11 alone to replace the Taliban with the Taliban. (Here is a searchable database created by Brown University students and faculty that tracks The Costs of War.)

Trump said no new wars. Maybe he meant the US desired no new wars, but his good friends in Israel certainly have been pushing for several decades to start a bombing campaign on Iran. Will Iran be any different? No. I wrote extensively about why (read it here).”

(Don’t forget Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland and Canada, along with some nondescript countries in Africa…)

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