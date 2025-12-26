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AMERICA 250
a turning point (4) USA
Jun 12
•
Justa
and
Deaglan O'Mulrooney
16
7
7
April 2026
An Alienated Working Class
Broadcasting Consent, Teaching Inequality
Apr 25
•
Justa
5
2
1
March 2026
Venezuela Was Walked, Iran
How a US Senator and a Foreign Minister convinced the POTUS regime change in Iran would be quick and easy. They are eying Cuba.
Mar 26
•
Justa
9
4
The Only Thing That Scares Capitalists
I went through the currently available Epstein documents and compiled references to socialism, communism, socialist states, and communist leadership.
Mar 3
•
Justa
56
4
28
February 2026
Semiotics of Freedom
Defining Freedom, Choice, Opportunity, and Personal Responsibility
Feb 4
•
Justa
20
8
January 2026
Using Communication Theory to Explain Manufactured Reality
Modern ideology rarely announces itself as propaganda.
Jan 23
•
Justa
44
10
24
From Manufactured Crisis to Deadly Force: How Propaganda Helped Set the Stage for Renee Nicole Good’s Killing
The conditions that led to the lethal encounter were set well before the trigger was pulled.
Jan 10
•
Justa
8
1
9
The Murder of Renee Nicole Good and the Justification for State-Sponsored Terror
On the morning of January 7, 2026, Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, mother of a six-year-old child, wife, poet, and creative writing…
Jan 9
•
Justa
13
7
December 2025
The Year America Went “Kinda Socialist” (According to a Libertarian Think Tank That Can’t Spell Capitalism)
The Cato Institute would like you to believe that America has recently gone “kinda socialist.”
Dec 26, 2025
•
Justa
12
4
A Letter to my Political Science Professor
The following is the basis of an argument I got into with a political science professor I had in the past over an email exchange. Little has changed in…
Dec 11, 2025
•
Justa
11
10
5
Justa Suggested Reading List
I spent some time putting together a list of books and shorter articles that have helped me develop my current perspective. I hope this guide helps you…
Dec 1, 2025
•
Justa
12
3
1
November 2025
Dialectical Materialism Made Easy (Part 1)
A simplified guide to understanding the method.
Nov 19, 2025
•
Justa
37
7
12
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