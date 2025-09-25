I’m Justa Skinquestchins, and this is Justa Publication.

Why do I write?

I want to provide a blunt but palatable presentation of the situation at hand, both in the USA and around the world, and occasionally, my perspective on what we can do. I write about what I think the people should know, highlighting history, communication studies, and the best voices out there in these trying times.

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Join the crew

I’m building a community of people who share common interests, such as countering fascism, educating people on the dangers of imperialism and sharing important information. Participate in the comments section, or support this work by sharing and subscribing.

I’m not backed by any kind of private capital, and I’m not asking for you to pay anything except attention. Stay safe out there.